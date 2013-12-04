FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Canada to begin flying Boeing Dreamliners in spring 2014
December 4, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

Air Canada to begin flying Boeing Dreamliners in spring 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Air Canada said on Wednesday it will take delivery of the first of 37 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in the spring of 2014, as it continues to renew its fleet of wide-body aircraft.

As the planes are gradually introduced into its fleet, the airline will offer a preview of its new Dreamliner service on some domestic and trans-Atlantic flights on a temporary basis this spring, Montreal-based Air Canada said.

Beginning in July 2014, the first route that the Dreamliner will operate will be Air Canada’s Toronto-Tel Aviv route.

Air Canada plans to take delivery of the first of 15 787-8 series aircraft in the spring. The first delivery of 22 larger capacity 787-9 series aircraft is planned for July 2015. All 37 Boeing 787 aircraft are scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2019.

