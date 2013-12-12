FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Canada plane lands safely after engine fire
December 12, 2013 / 10:11 PM / 4 years ago

Air Canada plane lands safely after engine fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VANCOUVER, Dec 12 (Reuters) - An Air Canada Jazz turboprop plane bound for Vancouver was forced to make an emergency landing in the Pacific Coast province of British Columbia on Thursday after a fire broke out in one of its engines.

No one was injured in the incident.

Shortly after the Jazz Dash 8-300 aircraft took off from the city of Nanaimo, on Vancouver Island, the crew was notified of an engine oil issue and flames were seen near one of the engines, Air Canada Jazz said in an emailed statement.

The crew released fire retardant into the engine housing and were able to extinguish the flames. The aircraft, which had 35 passengers and three crew on board, then returned to Nanaimo, where it was met by emergency vehicles.

Chorus Aviation Inc operates about 120 aircraft for Air Canada, the country’s largest airline, under the Jazz Aviation brand.

Air Canada’s regional affiliate has 27 of the Bombardier-built Jazz Dash 8-300 planes in its fleet, which use two Pratt and Whitney (PW123) turboprop engines.

