Air Canada results hurt by fuel costs, wildcat strikes

TORONTO, May 4 (Reuters) - Air Canada, the country’s largest airline, reported a bigger first-quarter operating loss on Friday, as higher fuel costs and wildcat strikes by its unionized workers hurt results in the period.

The carrier reported an operating loss of C$93 million, up from C$66 million, in the same period last year.

Montreal-based Air Canada also reported a net loss of C$210 million, or 76 Canadian cents a share. That compared with a net loss of C$19 million, or 7 Canadian cents a share.