Pilots say Air Canada has issued contract ultimatum-reports
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 4:50 PM / in 6 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - The union that represents Air Canada’s pilots has told its members that the airline has given it a noon (1700 GMT) Thursday deadline to accept its contract offer, the Globe and Mail and National Post newspapers said on Thursday.

“The corporation advised that, if the association did not accept the offer, it would ‘pursue any and all rights afforded to it by law’,” the papers quoted union leaders saying in a notice to members.

The Air Canada Pilots Association is in a legal position to strike, and Air Canada can lock them out, but both must give 72 hours’ notice.

