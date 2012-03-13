FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air Canada back-to-work bill to pass House overnight
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 6 years ago

Air Canada back-to-work bill to pass House overnight

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Bill will ensure no work stoppage at Air Canada

* Should pass House of Commons by early Wednesday

* Lockout and strike had been threatened

OTTAWA, March 13 (Reuters) - A government bill to block a strike or lockout at Air Canada should pass the House of Commons by the early hours of Wednesday, said Ashley Kelahear, a spokeswoman for Labour Minister Lisa Raitt.

With the threat of a simultaneous strike and lockout at the country’s largest airline, Raitt is pushing the back-to-work legislation through quickly to be sure to avoid a hit to the still-fragile economy and inconvenience to travelers.

The Air Canada bill is an extra insurance measure, since the Conservative government had already temporarily staved off a work stoppage by formally asking the Canada Industrial Relations Board to determine if the airline is an essential service.

The legislation will ensure that regardless of what the CIRB decides, there will not be a gap in service due to two current contract disputes at the airline.

Debate on the bill is expected to start after 8 p.m. EDT on Tuesday (0000 GMT Wednesday) and wrap up in a matter of hours. It will then have to pass the Senate before being signed into law. Swift passage in both houses is assured because of Conservative majorities.

Opposition politicians have slammed the government for interfering in labor relations and, though Air Canada is continuing to fly, the unions have set up pickets at some airports protesting the government move.

Air Canada, which flies to some 180 destinations, wants to launch a low cost-carrier, which it sees as key to sustainable profitability. The unions fear those plans will hurt their job security and wages.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.