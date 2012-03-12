FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Government to speed Air Canada strike bill
#Market News
March 12, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 6 years ago

Government to speed Air Canada strike bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian House of Commons will begin debating on Monday a government motion to enable speedy passage of legislation to block a strike or lockout at Air Canada , a spokesman said.

The motion to pass the Air Canada bill in a matter of hours will be introduced shortly after midday, said Fraser Malcolm, spokesman for the Conservative government’s House leader.

The bill itself, which would preclude a work stoppage at the country’s largest airline, is expected to be introduced in the afternoon. Last week, the government temporarily avoided a lockout and a strike that had been set for Monday morning, by referring the matter to the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

