Air Canada to hire more than 900 workers
September 20, 2012 / 7:10 PM / 5 years ago

Air Canada to hire more than 900 workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Air Canada said on Thursday it plans to hire more than 900 new employees over the next 12 months, partly in preparation for the launch of its low cost carrier that is expected to begin operations in 2013.

In addition to 160 new customer service call-center agents hired this year, Air Canada said it is also hiring an additional 60 agents in the coming months for its call centers in Montreal and Toronto.

The country’s largest carrier also said it is hiring roughly 400 flight attendants for its main airline, along with another with another 150 flight attendants and 50 pilots for its new low cost airline.

