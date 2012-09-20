UPDATE 1-Air Canada to hire more than 1,100 workers

* 200 new hires planned for low-cost carrier

* Will hire roughly 400 flight attendants at mainline ops

* Mainline hiring is to make up for “attrition”, retirements

TORONTO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Air Canada said on Thursday it plans to hire more than 1,100 new employees over the next 12 months, partly in preparation for the launch of its low-cost carrier next year.

The country’s biggest airline said it is hiring about 150 flight attendants and 50 pilots for its new discount airline, which will fly to holiday destinations in the United States, the Caribbean and Europe.

The other 900 new employees will be hired at Air Canada’s existing mainline carrier. That includes roughly 400 flight attendants and about 500 permanent, part-time and full-time airport customer service agent and baggage handler positions.

Air Canada currently has about 26,000 employees.

In addition to 160 new customer service call-center agents hired this year, Air Canada said it is also hiring another 60 agents in the coming months for its call centers in Montreal and Toronto.

The hiring at the mainline carrier is mainly to “compensate for attrition, for example for retirements, but also for new jobs such as at our Montreal and Toronto call centers”, Air Canada spokeswoman Angela Mah said.

Air Canada’s stock was 0.8 percent lower at C$1.22 on the Toronto Stock Exchange late on Thursday afternoon.