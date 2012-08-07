FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Air Canada planes slightly emptier in July, WestJet fuller
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Air Canada planes slightly emptier in July, WestJet fuller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Air Canada, Canada’s largest airline, said passenger levels for July fell slightly from a year earlier, while WestJet Airlines Ltd, the country’s No. 2 carrier, said it flew fuller planes in the month.

Air Canada said its system load factor for the month was 85.9 percent, down 0.5 percentage points from July 2011.

Calgary-based WestJet said its load factor rose to 85.3 percent from 81.6 percent a year earlier. Traffic increased 6.6 percent and capacity grew 2 percent in the month.

Air Canada shares closed at C$1.18, while those of WestJet closed at C$16.01 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Monday was a market holiday in Canada.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.