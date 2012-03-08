Air Canada machinists' union readies bargaining unit

* No talks scheduled, but union wants to be ready

* Air Canada says developments expected today

TORONTO, March 8 (Reuters) - Air Canada’s largest union said on Thursday it has called its bargaining committee back to Toronto to be available if talks resume with the carrier to avoid a strike during next week’s busy March Break travel period.

The union, which represents 8,600 unionized mechanics, baggage handlers and cargo agents at Canada’s biggest airline, has said it will go on strike at one minute after midnight on Sunday night unless a deal on a new labor contract is reached beforehand.

Analysts say that a strike will ground the airline.

Air Canada would not comment on the talks, but a spokesman said further developments are expected today.

The union’s 17-member bargaining committee is arriving in Toronto on Thursday, said Dave Ritchie, general vice-president of the Canadian arm of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

No talks are scheduled, but the union is ready to return to the table “with a minute’s notice”, Ritchie said.

The union issued strike notice after talks with Air Canada broke off on Tuesday. That came after the union membership voted to reject a tentative four-year contract deal their union had reached with the airline with the help of a government-appointed conciliator.

Labour Minister Lisa Raitt has said she is “very concerned” by the looming work stoppage and has urged the two sides to negotiate a deal and avoid a strike.

“The government of Canada is committed to doing what it takes to protect the public interest and help unions and employers achieve constructive labor relations,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

A strike is “not in the best interests of the Canadian public or Canadian businesses,” she added.

Meanwhile, the union that represents Air Canada’s 3,000 pilots has told its members that the airline has given it a noon (1700 GMT) Thursday deadline to accept its contract offer, the Globe and Mail and National Post newspapers said on Thursday.

“The corporation advised that, if the association did not accept the offer, it would ‘pursue any and all rights afforded to it by law’,” the papers quoted union leaders saying in a notice to members.

The Air Canada Pilots Association is in a legal position to strike, and Air Canada can lock them out, but both must give 72 hours’ notice.

The airline’s shares were 2 Canadian cents higher at 95 Canadian cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange late on Thursday morning.