Air Canada says it has new plane servicers

March 21 (Reuters) - Air Canada said on Wednesday it has identified “qualified and government approved” facilities in Canada and the United States to replace Aveos Fleet Performance Inc, which has performed much of Air Canada’s heavy maintenance work.

“The transition to new service providers is underway and will have no impact on customers,” Canada’s biggest airline said in a message to passengers posted on its website.

Aveos obtained bankruptcy protection on Monday and said on Tuesday it had ceased Canadian operations.