Air Canada pilots challenge anti-strike law
March 20, 2012 / 4:36 PM / in 6 years

Air Canada pilots challenge anti-strike law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 20 (Reuters) - The union that represents Air Canada’s pilots said on Tuesday that it had launched a court challenge of legislation passed last week to block a strike or lockout at the airline.

In an application filed on Monday, the pilots asked an Ontario court to rule that the act violates their right to collective bargaining and freedom of association.

The pilots also argued that the law conflicts with their obligations under aviation rules not to fly unless they are fit for duty.

“The legislation attempts to override that responsibility and compel pilots to fly by threatening them with fines of up to $1,000 if they do not report for duty,” Paul Strachan, president of the Air Canada Pilots Association, said in a statement.

The law sent two separate contract disputes, including one with the pilots, to binding arbitration, averting a simultaneous strike and lockout that could have grounded Canada’s biggest airline.

