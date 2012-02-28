FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air Canada pilots ask govt for replacement mediator
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 10:40 PM / 6 years ago

Air Canada pilots ask govt for replacement mediator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Pilots at Air Canada said on Tuesday they have asked the federal labor minister to appoint a new co-mediator to assist in their contract talks with the country’s biggest airline after an incumbent resigned.

The Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA) has sent a letter to Labour Minister Lisa Raitt asking for a replacement for retired Judge Louise Otis who has resigned from the post, ACPA president Paul Strachan said.

“Our main concern is that we have a respected, seasoned mediator from the labor relations community,” Strachan said.

Air Canada and its 3,000 pilots are in a position to call a lockout or a strike but agreed earlier this month to continue labor negotiations with the help of government-appointed mediators.

The pilots have been without a labor contract since March 31, 2011.

Raitt said in a statement that she regretted Otis’s resignation but said the services of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service remain available to help the two sides reach a deal.

The other mediator in the talks is Jacques Lessard, acting director-general of the federal mediation agency.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.