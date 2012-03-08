FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Canada confirms noon deadline for pilots union
March 8, 2012 / 5:10 PM / in 6 years

Air Canada confirms noon deadline for pilots union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 8 (Reuters) - Air Canada has given its pilots union a deadline of noon (1700 GMT) on Thursday to accept its contract offer, a senior executive of the company said on Thursday.

“We have given the pilots a best and final offer and have given them until noon today to accept the offer,” Duncan Dee, Air Canada’s chief operating officer told Reuters in an email.

The Air Canada Pilots Association is in a legal position to strike, and Air Canada can lock them out, but both must give 72 hours’ notice.

