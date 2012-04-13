FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Air Canada flights canceled on "illegal job action"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 13 (Reuters) - Air Canada said on Friday it had delayed and canceled some flights after what it described as “illegal job action” by some of its pilots.

The airline, Canada’s largest, has been in dispute with a number of unions, including the one representing its pilots. It urged customers to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport.

“Due to illegal job action by some Air Canada pilots, Air Canada is experiencing delays and some cancellations of flights today,” it said in a statement on its website. “Air Canada is making every effort to re-accommodate affected customers on alternate flights.”

