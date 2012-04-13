FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Canada to get quick ruling on pilots' action
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 5 years ago

Air Canada to get quick ruling on pilots' action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 13 (Reuters) - Air Canada should have a decision within hours on whether it will win a cease-and-desist order against its pilots for what it calls an illegal industrial action, the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) said on Friday.

Air Canada made an application to the board to declare the pilots’ action an unlawful strike, and a case management conference call was taking place on Friday afternoon with the airline and the Air Canada Pilots Association, CIRB Executive Director Ginette Brazeau said.

“The panel is deliberating on that,” she said, adding that the parties should hear its decision within hours. Air Canada canceled at least 30 flights on Friday, after a number of pilots reportedly called in sick even though they were fit to fly.

