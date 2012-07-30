FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arbitrator decision on Air Canada-pilots contract due Monday
July 30, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 5 years

Arbitrator decision on Air Canada-pilots contract due Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - An arbitrator’s decision on a labor contract between Air Canada and its pilots will be released later on Monday, a spokeswoman for Canadian Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said.

“We are expecting the decision today by close of business,” Raitt’s spokeswoman, Ashley Kelahear, said in an email.

Raitt appointed arbitrator Douglas Stanley to choose between proposals put forward by Air Canada, the country’s biggest airline, and its pilots after the two sides were unable to reach a negotiated settlement.

