FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air Canada profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2013 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

Air Canada profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Air Canada’s third-quarter profit handily beat analysts’ estimates, as a key measure of costs fell.

Cost per available seat mile (CASM) -- the cost incurred to fly a single seat one mile -- fell 3.4 percent.

CASM excludes fuel, the cost of ground packages at Air Canada Vacations and special items.

Adjusted net income jumped 59.4 percent to C$365 million ($349 million), or C$1.29 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of C$1.03 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell 17 percent to C$299 million, or C$1.05 per share, from C$359 million, or C$1.28 per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.