Aug 7 (Reuters) - Air Canada reported a nearly three-fold jump in second-quarter operating profit and a sharply lower net loss.

Operating income for Canada’s largest airline rose to C$174 million ($167.7 million) from C$63 million a year earlier.

The company’s net loss narrowed to C$23 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, from C$161 million, or 59 Canadian cents per share.