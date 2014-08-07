Air Canada posts quarterly profit versus year-ago loss

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Air Canada, the country’s largest airline, posted a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by a C$41 million ($37.5 million) tax gain and a strong performance at its low-cost carrier, Rouge.

The Montreal-based carrier posted a net profit of C$223 million, or 75 Canadian cents per share, for the three months ended of June 30, compared with a net loss of C$23 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.0923) (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)