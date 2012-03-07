FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ottawa: Air Canada, union must talk, avoid strike
March 7, 2012 / 8:25 PM / in 6 years

Ottawa: Air Canada, union must talk, avoid strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s government on Wednesday urged Air Canada and unions representing mechanics, baggage handlers and cargo agents to go back to the negotiating table and find ways of averting a strike set for next week.

“Our government is very concerned about the matter ... we do encourage both parties to step back from the breach, to go back to the table and indeed find their way around a work stoppage,” Labour Minister Lisa Raitt told the House of Commons.

Although Raitt said a strike would affect the Canadian economy and families she made no mention of unveiling back-to-work legislation, a tactic Ottawa has used before to prevent strikes at Air Canada.

