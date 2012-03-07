UPDATE 1-Air Canada gets strike notice from machinists' union

March 6 (Reuters) - Air Canada said on Tuesday a union representing mechanics, baggage handlers and cargo agents in Canada have decided to go on a strike from March 12.

Air Canada received notice of strike action from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW), which represents about 8,600 workers.

The action comes after the workers voted against a tentative four-year contract deal the union had negotiated with Air Canada and looked to return to the bargaining table.

“The lines of communication remain open and we are hopeful that there remains sufficient time to avoid a work disruption,” Duncan Dee, Air Canada’s chief operating officer said in a statement.

If a settlement is not reached and the union goes ahead with the strike the airline will work to minimize inconvenience to its passengers, Air Canada said.