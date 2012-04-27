FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 5:02 PM / 5 years ago

Air Canada, machinists union to return to negotiations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 27 (Reuters) - Air Canada and the union representing its 8,600 mechanics, baggage handlers and cargo agents have agreed to resume contract negotiations, the country’s largest airline said on Friday.

The two sides have agreed to a 10-day negotiation period, following the appointment of an arbitrator by the minister of labour. The previous collective agreement for the workers, represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union, expired on March 31, 2011.

