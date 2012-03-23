Canada may use police in Air Canada wildcat strike

OTTAWA, March 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian government is prepared to use law enforcement agencies if necessary to deal with a wildcat strike at Air Canada, which has caused a number of flights to be canceled or delayed on Friday, Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said.

“The government of Canada is opposed to this illegal strike action that is disrupting travel for Canadians. Law enforcement agencies have been contacted, and will be deployed if necessary,” she said in a statement.

She added that if the union’s job action was later ruled by the Canada Industrial Relations Board to be an illegal strike, employees could face fines up to C$1,000 ($1,000) a day, and the union up to C$100,000 a day.