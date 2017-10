Sept 28 (Reuters) - Air cargo carrier Southern Air Inc has applied for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court, a court filing on Friday showed.

Southern Air listed estimated assets of $100 million to $500 million, and estimated liabilities in the range of $500 million to $1 billion.

The case is Southern Air Inc, Case No. 12-12692, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.