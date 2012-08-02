FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Aircastle profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing company Aircastle Ltd posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as acquisitions helped its lease-rental revenue.

Aircastle, which acquires and leases commercial jet aircraft to passenger and cargo airlines, said second-quarter revenue rose almost 16 percent to $172.2 million. Lease rental revenue climbed 7 percent to $153.6 million.

Net income fell to $16.3 million, or 23 cents a share, from $23.3 million, or 30 cents a share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 36 cents a share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 27 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $161.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company closed at $11.64 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

