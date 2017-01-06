FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UPDATE 1-India bars Aircel from changing airwave ownership, potentially delaying merger
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 6, 2017 / 9:36 AM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-India bars Aircel from changing airwave ownership, potentially delaying merger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Supreme Court's order due to ongoing corruption case

* Court orders boss of Aircel's Malaysian parent to appear

* Aircel has agreed to merge with Reliance Comm's wirelss arm (Adds context)

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - India's Supreme Court on Friday barred Aircel Ltd from transferring the ownership of its airwaves while a corruption case centred on a past deal involving the mobile phone carrier was ongoing, potentially delaying an agreed merger.

The court, led by Chief Justice J. S. Khehar, also said it would ask the government to cancel Aircel's airwave permits if two executives at Malaysian parent Maxis Bhd did not appear at a trial court within two weeks.

The action comes as Aircel and the wireless network division of Reliance Communications Ltd work towards merging, with the resulting company shared equally between Reliance, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, and Maxis, controlled by tycoon T. Ananda Krishnan.

But Ananda Krishnan and aide Augustus Ralph Marshall are among a number of people charged two years ago in relation to Aircel's 2006 sale to Maxis, which prosecutors allege was aided by a former telecommunications minister. All of the accused have denied wrongdoing. (reut.rs/2hZ3ljc)

The two executives have been summoned to appear before the court by have yet to appear, local media reported.

Ananda Krishnan's office did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. Aircel and Reliance Communications declined to comment.

Shortly before the court order, Aircel completed the sale of its fourth-generation (4G) network airwaves to Bharti Airtel Ltd . (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty and Sankalp Phartiyal; Additional reporting by Liz Lee; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Euan Rocha and Christopher Cushing)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.