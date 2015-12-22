FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Reliance Communications, Aircel in talks to merge mobile business
#Communications Equipment
December 22, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

India's Reliance Communications, Aircel in talks to merge mobile business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd , India’s fourth-biggest mobile phone carrier, said on Tuesday it is holding non-binding but exclusive talks for a potential merger of its wireless business with smaller rival Aircel.

Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, has entered into a 90-day exclusivity period with Aircel's majority owner Malaysia's Maxis Communications Bhd and another shareholder Sindya Securities and Investments Pvt Ltd, Reliance said in a statement. (bit.ly/1Mt0Eue)

The potential deal will exclude Reliance Communications’ tower and optical fibre assets for which a separate sale process is ongoing, the company said. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
