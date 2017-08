MUMBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Communications Ltd has agreed to combine its mobile phone services business with smaller rival Aircel to create the nation's third-biggest cellular carrier by subscribers.

Reliance Communications and Aircel's parent Malaysia's Maxis will own half each of the merged entity, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal, editing by Louise Heavens)