Air China to buy 31 Boeing aircrafts for $4.8 bln
March 1, 2013 / 3:07 PM / 5 years ago

Air China to buy 31 Boeing aircrafts for $4.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 1 (Reuters) - Air China Ltd will buy 31 aircrafts from Boeing Company to expand its fleet capacity, the firm said in an announcement filed with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

The company has agreed to purchase 2 Boeing 747-8I aircrafts, 1 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and 20 Boeing 737-800 aircrafts at a cost about of about $2.6 billion and is expecting to take delivery in stages between 2014 and 2015.

Air China Cargo will purchase 8 Boeing 777-F aircrafts for about $2.23 billion, the company said, adding the delivery is expected between 2013 and 2015.

Click for announcement:

