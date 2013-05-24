FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air China to buy 100 Airbus aircraft for $8.9 bln
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

Air China to buy 100 Airbus aircraft for $8.9 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 24 (Reuters) - Air China Ltd will pay a basic price of $8.9 billion for 100 new Airbus aircraft, the company said in an announcement filed with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

Air China said it will purchase 60 Airbus 320-series aircraft for $5.37 billion, taking delivery of the aircraft between 2014 and 2020. It said its subsidiary, Shenzhen Airlines, will purchase 40 Airbus 320-series aircraft for $3.483 billion, taking delivery between 2016 and 2020.

Air China earlier this year agreed to purchase 31 aircraft from Boeing Company for $4.8 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.