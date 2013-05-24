Air China to buy 100 Airbus aircraft for $8.9 bln

HONG KONG, May 24 (Reuters) - Air China Ltd will pay a basic price of $8.9 billion for 100 new Airbus aircraft, the company said in an announcement filed with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

Air China said it will purchase 60 Airbus 320-series aircraft for $5.37 billion, taking delivery of the aircraft between 2014 and 2020. It said its subsidiary, Shenzhen Airlines, will purchase 40 Airbus 320-series aircraft for $3.483 billion, taking delivery between 2016 and 2020.

Air China earlier this year agreed to purchase 31 aircraft from Boeing Company for $4.8 billion.