FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air China Q3 net profit down 8.8 pct yr-on-yr
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 28, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Air China Q3 net profit down 8.8 pct yr-on-yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Air China Ltd , the country’s flag carrier, reported an 8.8 percent fall in third-quarter profit as a slowing economy hurt business travel.

The Beijing-based airline said net profit fell to 2.68 billion yuan ($438.41 million) in the July-to-September period, from 2.94 billion yuan a year earlier, according to a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

For the first nine months of the year, Air China’s net income came to 3.16 billion yuan, down 22.3 percent from a year earlier.

A slowdown in domestic business travel and a rising yuan, especially in the first quarter, has weighed on major Chinese carriers, including Southern Airlines Ltd and China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd .

Air China’s Hong Kong-listed shares closed up 2.37 percent ahead of the earnings release, leading a 1.63 percent rise in the Hang Seng Index.

1 US dollar = 6.1130 Chinese yuan Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.