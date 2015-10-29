FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2015 / 11:46 AM / in 2 years

Low fuel prices help Air China to nearly double profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Air China said on Thursday its net profit jumped 98.1 percent from a year earlier in the first nine months thanks to lower fuel price and robust travel demand.

Air China made 6.28 billion yuan ($988.17 million) in January-September, in line with its own forecast. It made 3.17 billion yuan a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.

Air China’s Hong Kong-listed shares closed down 2.14 percent on Thursday ahead of the results, lagging a 0.6 percent drop in the Hang Seng Index.

China Eastern Airlines also reported strong 9-month results, while China Southern Airlines expected to more than triple its earnings during the period due to lower fuel costs. ] ($1 = 6.3552 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING. Editing by Jane Merriman)

