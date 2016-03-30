FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air China says 2015 net profit surged 78 pct, boosted by low fuel costs
March 30, 2016

Air China says 2015 net profit surged 78 pct, boosted by low fuel costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - Air China Ltd, China’s flag carrier, said on Wednesday its 2015 net profit jumped 78 percent from a year earlier as the price of fuel slipped to record lows, but still came in below analyst estimates.

The carrier said its net profit climbed to 6.8 billion yuan ($1.05 billion) from 3.8 billion a year earlier. That was below the 8.3 billion yuan average estimate of 15 analysts polled by Reuters SmartEstimate. ($1 = 6.4780 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

