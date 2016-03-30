FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Air China 2015 profit jumps 77.5 pct on lower fuel costs
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Air China 2015 profit jumps 77.5 pct on lower fuel costs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds FX loss, other details)

* Net income up 77.5 pct yr-on-yr on lower fuel cost

* Results lag analysts estimates

* Post 5.2 bln yuan forex loss due to weak yuan

* Cargo JV with Cathay lags

By Fang Yan and Matthew Miller

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - Air China Ltd, China’s flagship airline, said on Wednesday its 2015 net profit jumped 77.5 percent, boosted by record low fuel prices and robust leisure and business travel demand.

Net profit was 6.8 billion yuan ($1 billion), up from 3.8 billion yuan a year earlier, in line with its own forecast but lagging the 8.3 billion yuan consensus from 15 analysts polled by Reuters SmartEstimate.

Air China’s fuel bill, which accounts for about 40 percent of its operating costs, fell 30.4 percent from the year-ago level.

However, it booked a 5.2 billion yuan ($803 million) foreign exchange loss, due to a weakening yuan. The after-tax profit of its cargo joint venture with Cathay Pacific Airways also dropped 87.7 percent from a year ago.

Air China had the highest total debt in the world, Thomson Reuters statistic show. For 2014, its total debt was $18.6 billion, compared with $20.8 billion at American Airlines Group Inc.

The airline, like many Chinese peers, abandoned advance hedging to cover variations in fuel costs after being hit by wrong-way bets late in 2009. As a result, these carriers reap the full benefit when oil prices slide.

China Eastern Airlines’ 2015 net profit rose 32.9 percent to 4.5 billion yuan, while China Southern Airlines’ net profit for the year rose 117 percent to 3.9 billion yuan, according to stock exchange filings.

The carrier’s performance was also helped by the number of Chinese tourists going overseas, which topped 100 million in 2014 for the first time. Foreign travel is tipped to grow another 10 percent this year as destinations such as the United States, France and Australia and, mostly recently, Britain ease visa policies.

A bigger contribution from its 30 percent-owned partner airline Cathay Pacific Airways also helped earnings.

Air China’s Shanghai-traded shares rose 2.71 percent ahead of its earnings on Wednesday, lagging a 2.76 percent gain of the benchmark index ($1 = 6.4766 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell/Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.