FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air China says to issue 1.05 bln yuan new A shares
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 27, 2012 / 12:01 AM / 5 years ago

Air China says to issue 1.05 bln yuan new A shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 27 (Reuters) - Air China Ltd said it would issue 1.05 billion yuan ($166.56 million) worth of new A shares to its controlling shareholder, raising money to reduce bank borrowing and for working capital.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, the carrier said it would issue 188.64 million new A shares to China National Aviation Holding Company at 5.57 yuan per share.

The carrier’s A shares closed at 6.25 yuan each in Shanghai on April 20, prior to a trading suspension the next day pending details about a planned private placement of shares.

The holding of the controlling shareholder will be increased to 40.85 percent, from 39.98 percent, on completion of the deal, a statement issued by the carrier said.

For the statement, click here

Trading in its shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai will resume on Friday.

$1 = 6.3041 Chinese yuan Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.