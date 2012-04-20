FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trading in shares of Air China suspended
April 20, 2012 / 1:10 AM / in 5 years

Trading in shares of Air China suspended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 20 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Air China in Hong Kong will be suspended on Friday pending a statement on price sensitive information in relation to a potential non-public offering of shares, the carrier said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

It gave no further details.

Shares of Air China have fallen 10.8 percent so far in 2012.

Air China said in a statement posted on the Shanghai Stock Exchange late on Thursday that it will receive 1.05 billion yuan from its parent to help it raise its stake in Cathay Pacfic. Air China is also looking to issue shares via private placenment. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)

