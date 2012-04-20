FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Air China trade halted pending share placement plan
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 20, 2012 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Air China trade halted pending share placement plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Add Shanghai share suspension, clarifies Cathay deal)

HONG KONG, April 20 (Reuters) - Air China’s shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai were suspended on Friday pending details about a planned private placement of shares, the carrier said.

Shares of Air China in Hong Kong have fallen 10.8 percent so far in 2012.

Air China said in a statement posted on the Shanghai Stock Exchange late on Thursday that it was planning a private share placement and, separately, it would receive 1.05 billion yuan ($166.6 million) from its parent.

The company had said in August that it would receive 1 billion yuan from its parent to fund the previous purchase of Cathay Pacific shares.

On Thursday, the airline added it would receive an additional 50 million yuan from its parent.

$1 = 6.3039 Chinese yuan Reporting by Donny Kwok and Ruby Lian Kazunori Takada in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.