5 months ago
Airbus sales chief sees some export credit cover in 2017
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 10:54 PM / 5 months ago

Airbus sales chief sees some export credit cover in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN DIEGO, March 6 (Reuters) - Airbus expects to have access to some European export credit financing on a "case by case" basis in 2017, its sales chief said on Monday.

European Export Credit agencies (ECA) suspended financing for Airbus deliveries in 2016 amid a UK investigation into the use of sales agents.

"I would be expecting that we will get ECA cover on a case-by-case basis this year," John Leahy, chief operating officer for customers said in an interview.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Bernard Orr

