Boeing exec says new mid-market is 'tough business case'

PHOENIX, March 1 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is studying various options for an aircraft in the middle of the aircraft market, but developing an all-new design from scratch poses a “tough business case,” Marketing Vice President Randy Tinseth said.

Speaking at the Istat Americas air finance conference, he ruled out reviving the out-of-production 757 with new engines because of the previously high cost of producing that model.

Ron Bauer, vice president for fleet planning at United Airlines, said he saw demand for an aircraft with longer range than the 1980s-vintage 757, a high-performance narrow-body jet which crosses the Atlantic thanks to wingtip extensions. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Adrian Croft)