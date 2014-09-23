FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Lease Corp warns on jet output but says demand healthy
September 23, 2014

Air Lease Corp warns on jet output but says demand healthy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The head of Air Lease Corp reiterated on Tuesday a warning that aircraft manufacturers may struggle to increase production as fast as they hoped because of strains in the supply chain.

But ALC Chief Executive Steven Udvar-Hazy joined other lessors at a conference on Tuesday in saying that demand for aircraft remained healthy.

The head of SMBC Aviation meanwhile said he was interested in expanding the leasing company’s portfolio of narrow-body jetliners to include new generation mid-sized wide-body jets.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Leila Abboud

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
