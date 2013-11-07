FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 7, 2013 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

Airbus sells 153 planes in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Airbus sold 153 aircraft in October, bringing gross orders for the first 10 months of the year to 1,265 jets, the European planemaker said on Thursday.

After cancellations, the EADS subsidiary booked a total of 1,215 net orders from January to October, extending a lead over Boeing which posted 955 net orders between Jan 1 and Oct 29. By breaking above 1,200 orders, Airbus has beaten both external and internal targets for the full year.

But Airbus continued to show a blank scorecard for sales of the A380 superjumbo in October, while deliveries of the world’s largest aircraft so far this year reached 18 against a full-year target of 25.

Airbus delivered a total of 504 planes between January and October.

