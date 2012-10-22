FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE-backed Aircraft Capital Trust to start pre-marketing IPO-IFR
October 22, 2012

GE-backed Aircraft Capital Trust to start pre-marketing IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Aircraft Capital Trust, backed by General Electric Co’s aircraft leasing unit, will start pre-marketing its $700 million Singapore initial public offering on Tuesday, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.

GE Commercial Aviation Services, which is behind the IPO, had previously tried to list the trust in 2007, IFR said.

DBS and Goldman Sachs are joint issue managers for Asia’s first aviation trust IPO. They will also act as joint bookrunners with BNP Paribas, IFR said.

The pre-marketing process for Singapore deals typically runs for two weeks.

