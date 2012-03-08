US Air Force could lose acquisitions control-chief

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force chief of staff warned that the Pentagon could assume control of major Air Force acquisition decisions after the service last week canceled a $355 million contract due to paperwork problems.

“It’s possible,” General Norton Schwartz, the top uniformed officer in the Air Force, said when asked if Pentagon acquisition officials could take control of Air Force acquisitions again, as they did after a major procurement scandal in the mid-2000s.

Schwartz said it was embarrassing that the Air Force had found “inadequate” documentation for the contract award to privately-held Sierra Nevada and its partner Embraer. The canceled contract was to fund 20 light attack planes to be used to train the Afghan air force.

He said acting Pentagon acquisition chief Frank Kendall would make a recommendation on the oversight issue after reviewing the facts of the Sierra Nevada case, and whether it involved systemic issues or individual error.

The Air Force discovered the paperwork problems while preparing for a lawsuit filed by Sierra Nevada’s competitor, Hawker Beechcraft.