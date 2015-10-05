FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France seeks to cancel five Boeing plane deliveries
October 5, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 2 years ago

Air France seeks to cancel five Boeing plane deliveries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Air France will negotiate with Boeing and leasing company AerCap to cancel the delivery of five 787 passenger jets, Chief Executive Frederic Gagey said on Monday as he unveiled new cost-cutting measures for the troubled airline.

The five Boeing planes had been due for delivery in 2016 and 2017, Gagey said during a news conference, adding that additional orders for the 787 were also under review by the French carrier, a unit of Air France KLM.

Gagey also signalled willingness to negotiate with staff over the planned cutbacks and said the company’s operating margin would be positive in 2015. Air France has no current plans to launch a low-cost long-haul service, he said. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Laurence Frost)

