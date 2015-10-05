FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 5, 2015 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

Air France aims to cut jobs, cancel Boeing order-union sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Air France confirmed in a meeting with staff on Monday that it plans to cut 2,900 jobs by 2017 and shed 14 aircraft from its long-haul fleet as part of efforts to lower costs, two union sources said.

The French airline also wants to cancel its order for Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, the sources added. Parent Air France-KLM has 19 787-9 and six 787-10 jets on order.

Air France plans to cut 1,700 ground staff, 900 cabin crew and 300 pilots, the sources said.

Europe’s second-largest network carrier is seeking to cope with pressure from low-cost competition in Europe and Middle East long-haul carriers, and is at loggerheads with its main pilots union, the SNPL, over its plans. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Brian Love)

