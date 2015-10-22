FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France gives no guarantee on job cuts - unions
#Industrials
October 22, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

Air France gives no guarantee on job cuts - unions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Air France has not given staff any assurance that the airline will limit job cuts to 2,900 through 2017 as part of its reorganisation plan, union sources said on Thursday.

Other union sources said earlier this month that the company would cut a further 5,000 jobs on top of the 2,900 it has flagged if a second phase of its cost-cutting plan goes ahead,

The carrier has set a deadline of early January to conclude negotiations aimed at avoiding the full implementation of a plan that would see 14 aircraft withdrawn from its long-haul fleet as well as the job cuts, Thursday’s union sources added.

Air France managers and unions are meeting on Thursday to discuss the carrier’s plans to reorganise the company to lower costs in the face of deepening competition. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Andrew Callus)

