Air France confirms details of plan for deeper cost cuts
October 5, 2015 / 2:08 PM / 2 years ago

Air France confirms details of plan for deeper cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Air France on Monday confirmed the details of a deeper cost-cutting plan it has put together in the absence of agreement with pilot unions on a previous, less drastic set of cutbacks.

“Facing the impossibility of signing agreements enabling the implementation of productivity measures to restore long-term profitability, Air France is now forced to launch a restructuring plan of its long-haul network,” the airline, part of the France-Dutch group Air France KLM, said in a statement.

The new plan, some parts of which were made public months ago while others have leaked out over recent days, includes cutting back the long-haul network by 10 percent, early retirement of aircraft leading to a smaller fleet by 2017, and some 2,900 job cuts involving air crew and ground staff. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

