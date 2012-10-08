FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France-KLM, Etihad, Air Berlin in partnership
October 8, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Air France-KLM, Etihad, Air Berlin in partnership

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM , Abu Dhabi flag carrier Etihad and Germany’s Air Berlin plan to start a code-share agreement offering passengers access to some of each other’s services from Oct. 28, Air France-KLM said on Monday.

The accord will enable Etihad customers to fly on KLM’s daily Amsterdam-Abu Dhabi flight, whilst Air France customers will be able to travel on the daily Etihad service between Paris and Abu Dhabi, Air France-KLM said in a statement.

“Beyond their gateways, this code-share agreement offers five destinations each to Air France and KLM passengers on the Asian and Australian market and 10 European destinations to Etihad passengers on Air France and KLM,” Air France-KLM said.

The code-share deal between Air France and Air Berlin will enable customers of both carriers to fly on all routes operated by both airlines between France and Germany. Passengers will also be able to connect to certain destinations via Paris for Air Berlin, and via Berlin or Duesseldorf for Air France.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson

