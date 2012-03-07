FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France-KLM February traffic up 6.2 pct
March 7, 2012 / 7:12 AM / 6 years ago

Air France-KLM February traffic up 6.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said passenger traffic for February rose 6.2 percent despite a strike action that hit its European network while cargo traffic fell 5.1 percent, hit by the weak economy.

The airline said on Wednesday the increase in passenger activity meant capacity rose 2.5 percent and led to a 2.8 percentage points gain in load factor to 80.5 percent.

The cargo load factor or percentage of available space sold declined 4 percentage points to 63.7 percent.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon

